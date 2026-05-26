Ranchi Shocker: ITI Student Dies by Suicide After Video Call With Girlfriend, Jharkhand Police Probe Relationship Angle

A student in Jharkhand’s Ranchi allegedly died by suicide after making a video call to his girlfriend shortly before the incident, police said. The deceased, identified as Nitish Pramanik, was found hanging at his residence in the Shanti Nagar area, prompting an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death, s reported by Dainik Jagran. Police said preliminary findings suggest the case may be linked to a personal relationship dispute, though officials stated that all angles are being examined.

According to reports, Nitish had reportedly contacted his girlfriend and a few other people through video calls before taking the extreme step. Family members later informed police after discovering him hanging inside the house. Ranchi Shocker: Shraddhanand Bal Vidyalaya Teacher Sends Obscene Texts to Female Students, Forces To Strip During Video Calls and Lures Them to Hotels; Probe Underway.

Investigators said they are examining the student’s phone records and digital communication as part of the probe. Police have not yet confirmed whether any suicide note was recovered.

Local reports indicated that a disagreement linked to social media activity may have preceded the incident. Police are looking into claims that an Instagram post allegedly triggered tension between the student and his girlfriend. Ranchi Shocker: Customer Guns Down Restaurant Owner After Being Served Non-Veg Biryani Instead of Veg, Police Launch Manhunt.

Officials have not publicly disclosed detailed findings regarding the nature of the dispute and said statements from people close to the deceased are being recorded.

The body was sent for postmortem examination, and authorities said further action will depend on forensic findings and the outcome of the investigation. Police have appealed to the public to avoid speculation on social media while the inquiry is underway.

The incident has once again drawn attention to mental health concerns among young people and students dealing with emotional stress and relationship-related pressures. Mental health experts have repeatedly highlighted the importance of timely counselling and emotional support for adolescents and young adults facing distress.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).