Mumbai Airport Namaz Row: Bombay HC Directs State to Find Alternate Prayer Site Near CSMIA

Mumbai, February 27: Citing heightened security concerns and frequent VVIP movement at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that taxi and autorickshaw drivers cannot be allowed to offer namaz at a temporary shed within the airport premises.

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla directed the state government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to identify an alternative site near the airport where drivers can offer prayers during Ramzan. The court clarified that security considerations must take precedence but asked authorities to explore a temporary arrangement for the holy month. Court Cases in India: Over 4.76 Crore Cases Pending in Indian Courts, 92,101 in Supreme Court, Govt Informs Parliament.

The matter came up during the hearing of a petition filed by the Taxi-Rickshaw Ola-Uber Men’s Union, which sought protection of what it described as the fundamental rights of thousands of devotees. The union argued that drivers have been left without a designated prayer space after the demolition of a structure near the airport earlier this year. NCERT Textbook Row: Supreme Court Bans Class 8 Social Science Chapter on ‘Corruption in Judiciary’; Issues Show Cause Notices to Education Ministry and NCERT.

According to the plea, a prayer facility had existed for nearly three decades within the airport’s periphery. It was shifted in 2020 when the airport was operated by the GVK Group and later demolished in April 2025 by the MMRDA. The union alleged the demolition was carried out arbitrarily and without prior notice.

The petition also cited documents obtained under the RTI Act, claiming the demolition followed complaints by an individual who termed the structure illegal. The union maintained that the prayer facility could not be classified as unauthorised in any legal sense.

Opposing the plea, government pleader Jyoti Chavan submitted that the airport is a highly sensitive zone with heavy daily footfall, and unauthorised structures cannot be permitted. Counsel for the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited, stated that the earlier shed was located near a VIP gate and was removed due to security concerns. It was also pointed out that three mosques in the vicinity are accessible to drivers.

The bench observed that security needs evolve over time and structures allowed decades ago may not meet present standards. The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 5.

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