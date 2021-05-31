Mumbai, May 31: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker was murdered on Sunday night. The victim was stabbed to death on Sunday night in Wadala by two men over an alleged dispute. The incident took place when the 31-year-old BMC was chatting with his wife and other family members outside his building. Mumbai Shocker: Man Survives Knife Attack on a Pedestrian Bridge in Kurla, Shocking Video Caught on CCTV.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the assailants attacked the victim and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp object. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. The victim was evacuated to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors. The victim was working with the cleanliness department of the civic body. Mumbai: Man Murdered For Seeking Sexual Favours From Eunuch in Baiganwadi; Six People Arrested.

According to the police, the 31-year-old man was attacked due to an old dispute between the victim and the accused. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have started an investigation into the case. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).