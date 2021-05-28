Mumbai, May 28: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly murdered in Mumbai by six people, who claimed that he had demanded sexual favour from a eunuch on Thursday. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Suhail Ahmed Shah. Out of the six accused, four are of the same family. Shah was found at Baiganwadi area of the city with injuries all over his body. He was rushed to a hospital by locals.

However, doctors declared him brought dead. According to a report published in The Times of India, Shah was drunk and had called up the eunuch, Kainath, also know as Kaleem. He reportedly sought sexual favours from the eunuch. Delhi: Man Arrested for Killing 61-Year-Old Father for Money in Fatehpur Beri.

The victim was reportedly having a drink with his colleague when the latter called up a woman named Shehnaz Anwar Hussain Sheikh. Shehnaz also brought Kainath along with her. Shah reportedly asked both of them to leave after noting Kainath’s mobile number. After some time, he called the eunuch and demanded sexual favours. Mumbai Woman Killed by Friends During New Year Party in Khar Area; Case Registered.

According to the report, Kainath’s friend Shehnaaz along with her husband Yaseen Moin Khan, alias Irfan, their daughter Afreen Suleman Sheikh, son Awaish and two others reached the spot on learning this. They started assaulting Shah. One of the accused even stabbed the victim. After stabbing Shah, the accused fled from the spot.

Police have started an investigation into the case. Six accused were nabbed within hours of the crime. The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder). However, the prime accused in the case, Yaseen Moin Khan, is yet to be nabbed.

