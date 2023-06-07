Thane, June 7: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the security guard of a south Mumbai hostel, who is a suspect in the rape and murder of an 18-year-old college student, committed suicide.

The security guard was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel on Tuesday morning, police said.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating various angles and details will come out soon. It has emerged that the hostel security guard committed suicide," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told reporters in Navi Mumbai.

Based on a complaint by the student's cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 376 (rape), an official said.