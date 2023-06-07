Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday undertook an aerial inspection of the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport. The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be operational in 2024, said CM Shinde. Fadnavis added that the airport will be connected with Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the coastal road and the metro. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Temple Being Built in Navi Mumbai As Replica of Tirupati Temple (See Pics).

Aeriel Inspection of Navi Mumbai International Airport:

