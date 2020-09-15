Mumbai, September 15: The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, including Mumbai's dabbawala. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, these dabbawalas have been struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic, and have also asked the government if they are 'essential' enough to be allowed to board the local trains. In order to address their grievances, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has summoned the state Chief Secretary for a hearing on September 17.

Even though most of the offices have resumed to 30 percent strength, but the dabbawalas haven't been able to start their services because of having no permission to travel in local trains. Such struggles have forced several to switch profession and resorting to odd jobs to make ends meet. The report mentions that there were few dabbawalas who bought autorickshaws and started plying them to make money because they have a family to feed. India Reports 83,809 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 49 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 80,776.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic with the maximum cases and death toll. Currently, general public is not allowed to board the Mumbai locals, only government servants with ID cards can travel in Mumbai local trains.

