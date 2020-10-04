Mumbai, October 4: A fire broke out in Cutlery market area of Mumbai;s Masjid Bunder on Sunday. According to reports, the blaze erupted on the first floor of Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid. Five fire engines have reached the spot. Firefighting operations are currently underway. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Crawford Market, 8 Fire Tenders Reach Spot to Control Raging Flames.

No injuries have been reported so far. Panic gripped the area due to the blaze. Senior officials have also rushed to the spot. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 1st floor of Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid in Masjid Bunder's Cutlery market area today. 5 fire engines present at the spot. No injuries reported so far. Operation underway to douse the fire. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

It is the second incident of fire in Mumbai within a week. On October 1, a fire broke out in a market near Chembur railway station in Mumbai. Seven to eight shops in the area were gutted in the blaze. However, no casualty was reported due to the fire.

