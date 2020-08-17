Mumbai, August 17: In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai. 8 fire tenders were present at the spot. More details on this are awaited. Fire-fighting operations are underway to control the raging blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at the Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi on Monday morning. The blaze broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital. Reports informed that as soon as the incident was reported, five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was soon controlled. Delhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Parliament Annexe Building in National Capital.

Fire Breaks Out at Crawford Market in Mumbai:

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market. 8 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Last week, a massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building in Pollock Street in Central Kolkata. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No reports of any casualties or injuries were reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).