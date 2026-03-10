Mumbai Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane, Predicts High Temperatures for March 11

Mumbai, March 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and the surrounding Konkan region for Wednesday, March 11, as an early-season heatwave continues to grip Maharashtra. While the intensity of the heat is expected to dip slightly from the "severe" levels recorded earlier in the week, daytime temperatures are projected to remain well above the seasonal average, hovering between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

Officials have warned that hot and humid conditions will persist, posing risks to vulnerable populations and outdoor workers. Maharashtra Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for 10 Districts Including Thane and Palghar for Today; Check Details.

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Thane Live Weather Forecast and Updates

IMD Eases 'Orange' to 'Yellow' Alert

The downgrade to a yellow alert follows a particularly scorching Tuesday, March 10, where the IMD had briefly upgraded the warning to "Orange" for Mumbai and Thane. On March 10, several pockets of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded extreme temperatures, with areas like Vikhroli and Ram Mandir breaching 41 degrees Celsius. For March 11, meteorologists expect a marginal decline in the mercury as wind patterns begin to shift. However, the yellow alert signifies that residents should remain "updated and cautious", as temperatures will still be roughly 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius above the normal range for this time of year.

Meteorological Drivers of the Heat

Experts attribute this unseasonal spike to a persistent anticyclonic circulation over Gujarat and the northern Konkan coast. This high-pressure system has two primary effects:

Suppressed Cooling: It brings in hot, dry winds from the north and northeast.

Delayed Sea Breeze: The natural cooling effect of the sea breeze, which usually sets in by early afternoon in Mumbai, has been delayed until late evening, allowing heat to build up throughout the day.

Health Advisory and Public Safety

With the heatwave alert in effect, local municipal authorities and the IMD have advised citizens to take proactive measures. Public health officials emphasize that even "yellow alert" conditions can lead to heat exhaustion and dehydration due to high humidity levels.

Recommended Actions:

Hydration: Drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty.

Drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty. Clothing: Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton garments.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton garments. Protection: Use umbrellas, hats, or damp cloths when outdoors between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Use umbrellas, hats, or damp cloths when outdoors between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Workplace Safety: Employers are encouraged to provide shaded rest areas and water for outdoor laborers and avoid strenuous tasks during peak heat hours.

Background and Regional Outlook

This is the second significant heatwave to hit the Konkan region in early March 2026. Historically, Mumbai rarely sees such high temperatures in the first ten days of the month; however, this year has seen a "jolt" into summer with temperatures already nearing the all-time March record of 41.7 degrees Celsius (set in 1956). While Mumbai and Thane remain under alert, the IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions for other parts of Maharashtra, including the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. Conditions are expected to stabilise by the weekend as a Western Disturbance is forecasted to bring a gradual drop in temperatures across the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).