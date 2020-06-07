Mumbai Police Personnel With COVID-19 Symptoms Denied Admission to Hospital? BJP MLA Ram Kadam Shares Video of Cop's Wife Narrating Ordeal

Screengrab of video shared by BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Twitter

Mumbai, June 7: A personnel of the Mumbai Police, under fever and showing symptoms akin to COVID-19, was denied admission to several hospitals designated to treat coronavirus patients, her wife alleged. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam shared a video where the distressed wife of cop could be seen narrating the ordeal. Mumbai: Private Ambulance Charges Rs 8,000 To Shift COVID-19 Patient Just 200 Metres to Kurla Hospital.

In the clip, she is heard claiming that the government hospitals denied admission to him as the COVID-19 test report is awaited. The treatment in private hospitals cost Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh, which they cannot afford, she added.

Kadam, on Twitter, lashed out at the government asking whether steps would be taken to provide healthcare to the frontline workers. Would the government leave the fate of police personnel in hands of God, he asked in a series of tweets.

See Video Shared by Ram Kadam

In the 2 minutes, 15 seconds video, a person could be seen trembling in fever and lying on the floor with a blanket. The woman - his wife - claimed that his condition is constantly deteriorating. He is finding it difficult to breathe, she said, adding that the government hospitals are not admitting him despite the availability of beds as the test report is awaited.

In Maharashtra, the tally of police personnel infected with COVID-19 surged to 2,562 on Sunday. A total of 33 cops have succumbed to death, including 18 from Mumbai region. The number of active infections in the police department has been recorded as 1,497.