Mumbai: Private Ambulance Charges Rs 8,000 To Shift COVID-19 Patient Just 200 Metres to Kurla Hospital

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 6: In a shocking development, a COVID-19 positive patient was charged Rs 8,000 by an ambulance service in Mumbai's Kurla for a mere distance of 200 metres. According to a report in Times of India, a Kurla resident was admitted to Habib Hospital on June 1 with COVID-19 symptoms. BMC Warns of Strict Action After Media Portal Showed NSCI Dome in Reference to Mulund Centre While Reporting Mismanagement in Hospitals.

The patient later tested positive for the infection. As the Habib Hospital didn't had facilities to treat coronavirus patients, they were told to shift to Fauziya Hospital in the same locality, which is at a distance of around 200 metres. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,887 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 6,642.

“I called Just Dial and inquired about a private ambulance as the government-provided ambulance was not available. I was directed to contact Mobile Care, an ambulance service in Jarimari. They sent an ambulance and said they would charge Rs 10,000,” the patient's brother-in-law said, reported TOI.

After the patient was admitted to Fauziya Hospital, the relative bargained and brought fare down to Rs 8,000. When asked for a pucca bill, the driver said that he was only a worker.

Meanwhile, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday update, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai has reached 45,854. The virus has also claimed 1,518 lives. In Maharastra, the COVID-19 cases has crossed 80,000-mark.