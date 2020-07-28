Mumbai, July 28: Mumbai recorded 700 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Monday, the loweest in the last three months, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray informed. The Tourism Minister said that the major development comes at a time when the highest number of tests are being carried out in the city. On Monday, 8,776 tests were conducted, of which only 700 were positive. Check All News Updates Related to Coronavirus.

"The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!" Thackeray tweeted.

Aaditya Thackeray Tweet:

Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc . It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to “test at will”. (2/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 28, 2020

The Shiv Sena leader said that Mumbai will witness more testing to stem the infection. "Chase the Virus model of Mumbai is being implemented in MMR region actively that has seen a ramping up of facilities in the past few weeks. Along with MMR, rest of Maharashtra too is taking all efforts to tackle covid pandemic effectively," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray Tweet:

Chase the Virus model of Mumbai is being implemented in MMR region actively that has seen a ramping up of facilities in the past few weeks. Along with MMR, rest of Maharashtra too is taking all efforts to tackle covid pandemic effectively — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, 1,47,896 COVID-19 cases are active in Maharashtra, according to the Union Health Ministry's Tuesday morning update. Till now, 2,21,944 are active, while 13,883 have died due to the infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).