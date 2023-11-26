Mumbai, November 26: A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Sunday. The man identified as Prakash Jha was found hanging at his house in the Poisar locality late on Saturday night, an official from Samta Nagar police station said. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Battling Tuberculosis Dies at JJ Hospital Hours After Rape Case Filed Against Stepfather, Accused Booked for Sexual Assault

Jha was unemployed and had been depressed since his brother died in a road accident, he said.

The man took the extreme step while his parents were out of town, and a neighbour discovered the body, the official said. An accidental death report has been registered in this regard, he added.