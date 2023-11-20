Mumbai, November 20: The Mumbai police recently booked a man for allegedly raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter in the city. The accused, a 54-year-old man, was booked for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, who reportedly died of tuberculosis last week. The incident came to light after the deceased's woman mother complained about her husband.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light when the victim's mother confided in the doctors at JJ Hospital. On November 13, the woman's deceased daughter was admitted to JJ Hospital for TB treatment. However, a day later, on November 14, the young woman breathed her last at the hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Blackmailed, Raped in Bhandup by Man Whose Marriage Proposal She Refused, Probe On.

An officer said that the young woman passed away hours after the rape case was registered. In her complaint, the victim's mother said that she knew about the sexual abuse of her daughter. She also said that she kept quiet as her husband threatened her.

The accused has been booked for rape and wrongful confinement under IPC sections. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest him. In a similar incident, two men allegedly raped a 19-year-old college student at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarters in the city after spiking her drink. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Woman Doctor, Extorts Money From Her in Gamdevi; Arrested.

Police officials said that the incident occurred in the Chembur Postal Colony area on the night of Wednesday and Thursday. After the incident came to light, the police arrested both the arrested. Cops also said that the accused and the victim knew each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).