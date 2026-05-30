Mumbai Shocker: Husband Forces Wife Into ‘Rooster’ Position for 4 Hours, Stabs Her After Escape; Arrested

Mumbai, May 30: A 25-year-old Mumbai resident with a criminal record has been arrested for allegedly subjecting his wife to severe physical and mental abuse following a domestic dispute, police said, adding that he not only assaulted her inside their home but also tracked her down after she escaped and allegedly attacked her again. According to investigators, the accused, identified as Arbaaz Syed, became violent after an argument with his wife. He allegedly confined her inside their residence, physically assaulted her, and threatened her with a sword. Police said he also warned her that he would throw acid on her face. He also forced her to remain in a rooster position for nearly four hours.

Fearing for her safety, the victim managed to flee the house and sought refuge at her parents' home. However, her relief was short-lived as the accused allegedly followed her there. Mumbai Shocker: Denied Cigarette, Man Sets Shopowner’s Uncle of Fire in Jogeshwari.

According to NDTV, the police said Arbaaz created a disturbance at the residence and, during a confrontation, allegedly attacked his wife with a knife. Family members immediately alerted the police, following which officers rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Arbaaz was a history-sheeter with as many as 19 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations. The cases reportedly involve a range of serious offences. Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Allegedly Kicks Him in Stomach During Dispute Over INR 20,000 Deposit in Malvani, Accused Arrested.

Based on the complaint filed by the injured woman, police have registered a case under multiple relevant sections of the law. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and efforts are underway to send the accused to judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is continuing.

In a separate incident reported earlier this year, a labourer in Mumbai was allegedly stabbed after confronting his wife and a relative whom he claimed to have found in a compromising situation inside his home. According to police, the 38-year-old man returned home unexpectedly and became suspicious after noticing the door was bolted from inside and an unfamiliar pair of slippers kept outside. Following a confrontation, he was allegedly attacked and sustained injuries to his hand and thigh. An FIR for attempted murder was subsequently registered against the two accused, while the victim was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).