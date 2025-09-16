In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old landlord, Ashraf Ali Khan, died after his ex-tenant allegedly attacked him during a dispute over an INR 20,000 deposit in Mumbai’s Malvani MHADA area. The altercation reportedly turned violent when the accused, Syed Hussain, kicked Khan in the stomach, leading to his collapse. Khan was rushed to Care Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The confrontation is said to have stemmed from a long-standing disagreement regarding the refund of the deposit money, as reported by news agency IANS. Following the incident, police registered a case and swiftly arrested Hussain. Malvani Police confirmed that further investigations into the case are underway. Mumbai Shocker: Tenant Tries to Run Over Landlord With Car After Rent Dispute in Deonar, Arrested by Police.

Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Kicks Him in the Stomach in Mumbai

#BREAKING A 60-year-old landlord, Ashraf Ali Khan, was killed in Mumbai’s Malvani MHADA area after a dispute with ex-tenant Syed Hussain over a ₹20,000 deposit. During the heated argument, Hussain allegedly kicked Khan in the stomach, causing his death. Khan was declared dead at… pic.twitter.com/MTUO1FfeJB — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2025

