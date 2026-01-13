Mumbai, January 13: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a 55-year-old man on fire in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari East on Sunday night, January 11. The incident occurred at a local paan shop after the shopkeeper refused to provide the accused with a cigarette on credit. The victim, who is the uncle of the shop owner, sustained severe burn injuries and is currently battling for his life at a local hospital.

According to the Meghwadi Police, the confrontation began when the accused, identified as Mohammad Shafi, approached the shop and demanded a cigarette. When the shopkeeper refused to sell it without immediate payment, an argument broke out. Shafi reportedly left the scene, only to return a short while later with a bottle of flammable liquid. Mumbai Shocker: Ghatkopar Hotelier Files Extortion Complaint After Woman With Whom He Had Consensual Relationship Demands INR 2 Crore for Settlement.

The victim, identified as Premchand Maurya, was sitting outside the shop when Shafi returned. Without warning, the accused allegedly poured petrol on Maurya and used a lighter to set him ablaze. Onlookers and nearby residents rushed to douse the flames and immediately alerted the police and emergency services.

The Meghwadi Police acted swiftly to cordon off the area and apprehended Shafi within hours of the incident. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (Attempt to Murder). Mumbai Shocker: Byculla Police Register Case Against Delivery Boy for Sending Obscene Messages to Woman.

Medical authorities at the hospital where Maurya is being treated described his condition as critical. He has suffered burns over 50% of his body, primarily on his chest, arms, and face. Doctors stated that the next 48 hours are crucial for his recovery as they monitor him for potential infections and internal damage.

The shop owner expressed shock over the brutality of the attack, noting that the dispute was over a trivial amount. Residents have raised concerns about safety in the neighborhood, citing an increase in aggressive behavior over minor grievances.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime, stating he felt "insulted" by the refusal of credit. Investigators are currently checking Shafi’s background to determine if he has a prior criminal record or was under the influence of any substances at the time of the attack.

Statements from eyewitnesses have been recorded, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being reviewed to bolster the case. The police have assured the family of a fast-tracked investigation to ensure justice is served.

