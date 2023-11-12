Mumbai, November 12: The festival of Diwali 2023 is being celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy across the country. However, in Mumbai, a woman was allegedly abused and beaten for objecting to the bursting of crackers on the road. The woman, identified as Preeti Gaikwad, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, was reportedly abused and assaulted after she objected to a group of children bursting firecrackers.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on the night of Friday, November 10, when the 52-year-old social worker opposed the bursting of firecrackers on a road in Vikhroli. In her complaint, the social worker said that while she was returning home, she saw a few children bursting firecrackers and asked them to stop it as it was disturbing residents and even led to traffic jams. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 33-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly Raped by Man She Met on Matrimonial Site.

A 30-year-old man, Pradeep Phating, accompanied the children who were seen bursting crackers. After a few minutes, the complaint saw the children and Pradeep still bursting crackers. At the time, Phating allegedly threw burning firecrackers towards her. Although the woman somehow dodged it, she later questioned Phating.

"He initially told her it was by mistake but soon started laughing, which angered the woman, and when she questioned him again, he got into an argument with her and started abusing her," a police officer said. Following this, Gaikwad decided to take Phating to the Vikhroli police station and caught an autorickshaw for the same. Mumbai Shocker: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Recovered From Wadala, Probe Launched.

Although Phating accompanied her, when the police station came closer, he argued with the complainant. The accused allegedly pulled Gaikwad's hair, banged her head on the iron rod of the rickshaw and fled from the spot. After the incident, Gaikwad approached the cops and lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused is still at large.

