Mumbai, March 10: In a shocking incident in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested on a running train between Mumbra and Vikhroli. The shocking incident occurred on Friday, March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day. The accused, a 21-year-old man was immediately arrested by the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) at Vikhroli station and booked under the POCSO act.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on Friday, March 8, when the minor girl and her maternal uncle boarded the Mumbai local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at around 3 pm. After getting on the train, the minor took a seat in the general compartment. Police officials said that the accused was staring at her "weirdly". Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Brings 13-Year-Old Girl Playing With Her Friends to His Room in Chawl, Rapes Her; Arrested.

An officer said that to get the minor girl's attention, the accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar started making different kinds of noises. Police officials said that the accused also made intimate actions in front of the victim. Following this, the girl informed her uncle about the situation, as he and a few other passengers also noticed the man's behaviour.

They made the accused get down at Vikhroli station and started beating him up. This led to chaos at the station. Soon GRP officials intervened and arrested the accused. The accused was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the police are collecting details to make a strong case against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Man Takes Minor Daughter to Police Over Phone Addiction, She Accuses Him of Rape.

Meanwhile, a special POCO court in Mumbai recently sentenced a 42-year-old painter to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The minor girl confessed to coercing the accused into a relationship and even threatened suicide if he did not reciprocate her feelings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2024 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).