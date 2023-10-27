Mumbai Police have found half-burnt body of a woman from Wadala area. According to reports, the body was found in a bag near the Goods Vehicle Track at the Bombay Port Trust. The Wadala police have initiated the process of filing a murder case against an unknown accused, and launched probe into the matter. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Murders Gay Partner for Refusing to End Relationship, Dumps Body in Bushes in Chandkheda; Arrested.

Mumbai Crime

Mumbai: We have recovered the half-burnt body of an unidentified woman from the Wadala area. Our patrolling team at Mumbai Port Trust had found a suspicious bag that contained a burned body. We sent the body for postmortem. Case of murder registered against an unknown accused and… — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

