Mumbai, November 14: A 22-year-old man was stabbed, and his friends were attacked by two brothers over a Diwali firecracker dispute in Govandi. The police arrested the brothers, Nilesh Bhalerao and Nikhil. Nilesh is a known criminal who was earlier charged with an attempt to murder and criminal intimidation by the Kopar Khairane police. He was on bail at the time of the incident.

According to a report by the Times of India, the police said that on Sunday night, Ganesh Chithalwad and a friend were enjoying firecrackers when the two brothers, sitting close by, yelled at them for being too noisy. The argument turned violent, and Nilesh gave his brother a knife and told him to stab Ganesh for talking back to them. Mumbai Air Hostess Murder: One Suspect Nabbed in Relation With Flight Attendant Rupal Ogrey’s Death Under Mysterious Circumstances.

Reportedly, the history-sheeter held the victim and told his brother to stab him. The brother attacked the victim near his chest and neck repeatedly. Three friends of the victim came to rescue him, but the brother attacked them too. The neighbours heard the screams and called the police, but the history-sheeter and his brother had escaped by then.

The police arrested the brother from his home after the victim’s friends gave their statements. The brother and the history-sheeter were charged with trying to kill the victim and acting with a common purpose under the Indian Penal Code. The victim is being treated at Shatabdi Hospital. Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video).

In another incident, a 52-year-old social worker was abused and assaulted in Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli after she objected to a group of children bursting firecrackers on the road Friday night. The police said a 30-year-old man got into a heated argument over bursting firecrackers. Things got intense when the woman asked him to come to the police station with her and subsequently, the man assaulted her and fled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).