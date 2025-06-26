In a deeply disturbing incident from Mumbai’s Kandivali, a terrified stray dog jumped to its death from the 15th floor of a high-rise building after being chased and beaten by a watchman. CCTV footage shows the dog entering the building for shelter and being mercilessly hounded with a stick. Cornered near an open window, the panicked dog climbed onto a box and leapt out. The tragic video, shared by Instagram page Street Dogs of Bombay, has sparked massive outrage. An FIR was filed by People for Animals (PFA) Mumbai, and the watchman is now in police custody. Netizens are demanding accountability from both the guard and the building residents. Animal Cruelty in Rajasthan: Villagers Put Leash on Sick Leopard, Take Selfies and Parade Big Cat in Bundi; Video Goes Viral.

Mumbai Horror Caught on CCTV

