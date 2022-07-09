Mumbai, July 9: A Pune based engineer was stopped from boarding a flight to the Maldives on Thursday after officials at the Mumbai International Airport's immigration counter found a few pages missing from his passport which he had allegedly torn and destroyed.

Sahar police arrested the suspect identified as Samdarshi Yadav (32) after the immigration officials learnt that he had reportedly torn at least 10-pages from his passport in 2019 to hide his travel history from wife, before getting married in 2019, reported TOI.

Sources at Sahar police station said the man went to the island nation a few days ago to meet his girlfriend by telling her that he was going on a foreign trip for official work. But his wife grew suspicious when he didn’t take her calls. Gurugram Shocker: Man Booked for Forcing Wife To Attend Wife-Swapping Parties

When his wife repeatedly called him on WhatsApp, the man decided to cut short his trip. To keep his Maldives story under wraps, he tore up a few pages from his passport and arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night. But immigration authorities found pages 3-6 and 31-34 from his passport missing and he was evasive about it. Kerala Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Spat Over Brushing of Teeth in Palakkad

"He deliberately tore pages from his passport and travelled from the Maldives to India and hence he has committed an offence of cheating with the passport authority and immigration department," said an immigration officer in his complaint to Sahar police.

A police source said the man told the cops about his plan to meet his girlfriend. "He also said that he was not aware that tearing up pages from the passport is a criminal offence," said an officer. The passport is issued by the government of India and is considered a government property. Any damage to it amounts to a criminal act.

Yadav was booked under the IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

TOI quoted Yadav's lawyer Sanjay Tiwari as saying, "Yadav is innocent and he did not tamper with his passport, which is a genuine one, and the IPC sections that the police have booked him for do not stand. It is a Passport Act case as the pages have got misplaced from his passport due to loose binding."

