Muzaffarnagar, July 6: A man has been booked on the complaint of his wife who alleged that he forced her at attend wife-swapping parties.

The woman has alleged that her husband used to forcibly take her to wife-swapping parties in Delhi and force her to establish physical relationship with his own brother.

On the directions of the court, the Uttar Pradesh Police have booked her husband and her brother-in-law.

The victim, in her complaint to the additional chief judicial magistrate-first (ACJM 1) court in Muzaffarnagar, narrated how her husband, a businessman and resident of Gurugram, would threaten her and forcibly take her to such parties.

According to police sources, the woman got married to the man in June 2021, after which she moved to Gurugram.

He is her second husband.

"If I refused to go to wife-swapping parties, my husband would thrash and sexually abuse me. On April 24, I tried to reach out to a police station in Gurugram but I was intercepted on the way by the goons of my husband. They threatened to kill me if I disclosed it to anyone," she said.

Station house officer (SHO) of New-Mandi police station Sushil Kumar Saini, "We have registered a case against the woman's husband and his brother under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder ), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC. As the incident happened in Gurugram, the case will be transferred to the police station concerned."