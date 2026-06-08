Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms and Rain With a High of 33°C
Mumbai's weather on Tuesday, June 9, will be dominated by thunderstorms and a high chance of rain, reaching up to 79 per cent. The day's high temperature is forecast to be around 33 degrees Celsius, with lows near 28 degrees Celsius. Residents should prepare for intermittent showers and potential travel disruptions.
Mumbai residents can anticipate a turbulent weather day on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as the city is set to experience thunderstorms with a significant chance of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a high temperature of around 33°C, with the mercury dipping to a low of 28°C. A substantial 79% chance of rain looms over the metropolis throughout the day, accompanied by moderate wind speeds not exceeding 16 km/h.
|Tomorrow's Forecast for Mumbai, Maharashtra — Tuesday, 09 June 2026
|
High
33°C
|
Low
28°C
|
Conditions
Thunderstorm
|
Chance of Rain
79%
|
Max Wind
16 km/h
|Hourly Forecast for Mumbai — Tuesday, 09 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|29°C
|Moderate drizzle
|69%
|11 km/h
|03:00
|28°C
|Moderate drizzle
|64%
|7 km/h
|06:00
|28°C
|Moderate drizzle
|77%
|7 km/h
|09:00
|30°C
|Light drizzle
|79%
|9 km/h
|12:00
|32°C
|Light drizzle
|63%
|14 km/h
|15:00
|32°C
|Clear sky
|20%
|15 km/h
|18:00
|30°C
|Light drizzle
|17%
|15 km/h
|21:00
|30°C
|Light drizzle
|44%
|16 km/h
Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The day will begin with lingering overnight showers and moderate drizzle. From midnight into the early morning hours, temperatures will hover around 28-29°C, with rain probabilities remaining high at approximately 64-69%. As the morning progresses towards 9:00 AM, the rain chance will peak at 79%, albeit with light drizzle. By midday, the temperature is expected to climb to 32°C, with a continued chance of light drizzle and a 63% probability of rain. However, a brief respite from widespread showers is anticipated around 3:00 PM, with skies potentially clearing and the chance of rain dropping significantly to 20%. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 08 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with High of 30°C.
The latter part of the day, from 6:00 PM onwards, will see a return of light drizzle and a moderate increase in the chance of rain. Evening temperatures will settle around 30°C, with wind speeds picking up slightly to around 16 km/h by 9:00 PM, and the rain probability fluctuating around 44%. This pattern of intermittent showers and thunderstorms is characteristic of the ongoing monsoon season in Maharashtra.
Mumbai weather updates suggest caution for commuters and outdoor activities. With a high likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning and evening hours, residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear appropriate waterproof footwear. The fluctuating temperatures and humidity might also pose health risks, so staying hydrated is crucial. Those planning outdoor events or travel should monitor the latest weather updates for any potential disruptions due to heavy downpours or gusty winds.
This forecast comes amidst recent reports indicating widespread rains across Maharashtra, with Mumbai likely to receive consistent light showers and thunderstorms over the coming days. While the high temperatures might offer a brief respite during the mid-afternoon, the overall outlook points to a damp and potentially disruptive Tuesday for the city.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).