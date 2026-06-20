Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies With Moderate Humidity, High of 33°C

Mumbai residents can expect a primarily clear and warm Saturday, June 20, 2026, with temperatures reaching a high of 33°C. The city will feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature of 34°C, as humidity sits at 65% and winds remain gentle at 7 km/h. While skies are expected to be mainly clear for much of the day, there is a slight chance of rain increasing to 16% by early afternoon.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 34°C High 33°C Low 30°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 65% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 0% 7 km/h 02:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 04:00 29°C Partly cloudy 3% 7 km/h 06:00 29°C Overcast 4% 5 km/h 08:00 31°C Mainly clear 4% 7 km/h 10:00 33°C Clear sky 9% 10 km/h 12:00 33°C Clear sky 13% 14 km/h 14:00 33°C Clear sky 16% 14 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

This forecast comes as local reports indicate a noticeable pause in the southwest monsoon, with residents seeking respite from persistent heat. While the day's forecast suggests predominantly clear conditions, the overall monsoon onset has reportedly been delayed, raising concerns among citizens. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C throughout the afternoon, with a low of 30°C overnight.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).