Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies With Moderate Humidity, High of 33°C
Mumbai's weather on Saturday, June 20, 2026, will be mainly clear with a high temperature of 33°C and a 'feels like' temperature of 34°C. Humidity will be around 65%, with a low chance of rain. This forecast follows recent reports of monsoon delays and persistent heat across the city.
Mumbai residents can expect a primarily clear and warm Saturday, June 20, 2026, with temperatures reaching a high of 33°C. The city will feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature of 34°C, as humidity sits at 65% and winds remain gentle at 7 km/h. While skies are expected to be mainly clear for much of the day, there is a slight chance of rain increasing to 16% by early afternoon.
|Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|
Temperature
30°C
|
Feels Like
34°C
|
High
33°C
|
Low
30°C
|
Conditions
Mainly clear
|
Humidity
65%
|
Wind Speed
7 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|30°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|7 km/h
|02:00
|30°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|8 km/h
|04:00
|29°C
|Partly cloudy
|3%
|7 km/h
|06:00
|29°C
|Overcast
|4%
|5 km/h
|08:00
|31°C
|Mainly clear
|4%
|7 km/h
|10:00
|33°C
|Clear sky
|9%
|10 km/h
|12:00
|33°C
|Clear sky
|13%
|14 km/h
|14:00
|33°C
|Clear sky
|16%
|14 km/h
Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
This forecast comes as local reports indicate a noticeable pause in the southwest monsoon, with residents seeking respite from persistent heat. While the day's forecast suggests predominantly clear conditions, the overall monsoon onset has reportedly been delayed, raising concerns among citizens. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C throughout the afternoon, with a low of 30°C overnight.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).