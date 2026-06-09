Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle and High Humidity with a High of 31°C

Mumbai residents can expect a continuation of humid conditions with a strong possibility of light drizzle throughout Tuesday, 09 June 2026. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach a sticky 31°C, with the 'feels like' temperature escalating to a more uncomfortable 37°C due to the prevailing humidity levels of 71%. Gentle winds from the west, around 9 km/h, will do little to alleviate the muggy atmosphere. This Mumbai weather update indicates a day where outdoor activities might be slightly hampered by intermittent showers and the pervasive humidity.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 71% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 60% 8 km/h 11:00 32°C Light drizzle 78% 12 km/h 13:00 33°C Mainly clear 66% 15 km/h 15:00 32°C Light drizzle 54% 17 km/h 17:00 30°C Light drizzle 49% 15 km/h 19:00 28°C Light drizzle 67% 13 km/h 21:00 28°C Light drizzle 77% 13 km/h 23:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 75% 8 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Mumbai weather today suggests a pattern of light drizzles, particularly in the morning and evening. At 09:00, the temperature will be 31°C with a 60% chance of light drizzle, accompanied by winds of 8 km/h. This chance of rain will increase to 78% by 11:00, with temperatures nudging up to 32°C and winds picking up to 12 km/h. While the afternoon, specifically around 13:00, might see brief periods of mainly clear skies, the humidity will remain high, and a 66% chance of rain persists. The drizzle is expected to return more consistently from the late afternoon through the night, with the highest probability of rain, around 77%, predicted for 21:00. By 23:00, the drizzle might intensify to moderate with temperatures settling around 28°C.

For those navigating Mumbai today, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, as the forecast for Mumbai rain is consistent, albeit light. Given the high 'feels like' temperature, staying hydrated will be crucial. Opt for light, breathable clothing to manage the 71% humidity and the perceived heat. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slippery roads in areas experiencing drizzle, and allow for a little extra travel time. While the conditions are not extreme, the combination of heat and moisture warrants mindful health precautions, especially for the elderly and young children.

This ongoing pattern of rain and humidity is characteristic of the pre-monsoon or early monsoon period in Mumbai, signalling what residents can generally anticipate in the coming weeks. The weather forecast for Mumbai for the rest of the day points towards continued cloud cover and intermittent precipitation, making it a typical monsoon-season day. Staying informed about the latest Mumbai weather update will help in planning daily routines effectively. The city's infrastructure, while robust, can be tested by sustained periods of rain, so vigilance regarding waterlogging in low-lying areas is also recommended.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).