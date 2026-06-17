Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect High Humidity with Isolated Thunderstorms and 30°C Temperature

Mumbai residents can expect a mixed bag of weather conditions on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as the city navigates through high humidity and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. The day will begin with a mainly clear sky, but the atmosphere is set to become more dynamic as the hours progress. The temperature will hover around 30°C for much of the day, with the 'feels like' temperature potentially reaching up to 35°C due to the significant humidity levels.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 71% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 8% 11 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 31% 9 km/h 04:00 29°C Light drizzle 54% 6 km/h 06:00 28°C Light drizzle 69% 5 km/h 08:00 30°C Light drizzle 69% 9 km/h 10:00 32°C Partly cloudy 38% 12 km/h 12:00 33°C Partly cloudy 22% 15 km/h 14:00 33°C Mainly clear 25% 17 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a notable shift in weather patterns. While early morning hours might start relatively clear, there's a considerable chance of thunderstorms developing around 2 AM, accompanied by an increase in rain probability to 31%. This pattern is expected to evolve into light drizzle by dawn, with rain chances climbing to 69% by 6 AM and persisting through the morning hours. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, the conditions are forecast to become partly cloudy, with a moderate chance of rain (around 22-25%) around midday and early afternoon. The wind speed will be a gentle 11 km/h, potentially picking up slightly to 17 km/h in the early afternoon.

Recent local weather reports have highlighted ongoing concerns about the delayed monsoon arrival and periods of heat, with some areas facing alerts for heatwaves and thunderstorms. This forecast suggests that while a full monsoon downpour might not be imminent, pockets of significant rain and atmospheric instability are certainly on the cards for Mumbai today. Citizens should remain aware of sudden changes and prepare for humid conditions throughout the day.

For those venturing out in Mumbai today, it's advisable to dress in light, breathable clothing to combat the high humidity and the 'feels like' temperature. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is highly recommended, especially during the morning and early afternoon, given the persistent chances of drizzle and isolated thunderstorms. Staying hydrated will be crucial to mitigate any potential heat discomfort, even though the actual temperature is around 30°C. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slippery roads or minor waterlogging in low-lying areas if the expected showers become more intense than anticipated.

The city's sporting events, including T20 matches scheduled at Wankhede Stadium, may need to contend with these fluctuating weather conditions. While not indicating widespread disruption, the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms means players and organisers should remain vigilant.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).