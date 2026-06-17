Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Thunderstorm With Hail Expected

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is set for a dynamic weather day on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, as the forecast indicates a shift from clear skies to a significant risk of thunderstorms accompanied by light hail later in the afternoon. After a cool start to the day, residents and visitors should prepare for a dramatic change in conditions. The day begins with a chilly temperature of 12°C, feeling like 11°C, under clear skies and minimal wind.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 12°C Feels Like 11°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 87% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 02:00 11°C Partly cloudy 0% 5 km/h 04:00 11°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 06:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 10:00 22°C Light drizzle 20% 6 km/h 12:00 22°C Light drizzle 55% 8 km/h 14:00 17°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 94% 10 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the morning progresses, the Shimla weather will gradually warm up, reaching around 20°C by 8 AM. However, by late morning, conditions are expected to change, with light drizzle making an appearance around 10 AM, bringing with it an increased chance of rain up to 20%. This drizzle is forecast to intensify by noon, with the probability of rain jumping to 55% and winds picking up to 8 km/h. The cool, clear morning will give way to a much wetter and potentially more turbulent afternoon. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Conditions With High Near 37°C.

The most significant weather event is anticipated around 2 PM, when the forecast calls for thunderstorms with slight hail. Rain intensity is predicted to be high, at 94%, with winds gusting up to 10 km/h. This abrupt change from potentially pleasant morning to stormy afternoon necessitates caution for anyone planning outdoor activities or travel within Shimla. The temperature is also expected to drop sharply to 17°C during this period.

Recent weather reports have indicated a period of wet weather gripping Himachal Pradesh, with expectations of continued rain. While the forecast for Shimla today suggests a milder start, the predicted afternoon storm aligns with broader regional patterns influenced by weather systems over northwest India. Local reports have also highlighted an orange alert for hailstorms in several districts of the state, underscoring the potential severity of the afternoon conditions.

Residents and tourists in Shimla are advised to stay updated on the latest weather alerts. For those venturing out, carrying umbrellas and rainproof gear is essential, especially from the late morning onwards. The cooler temperatures combined with humidity levels around 87% throughout the day mean layering clothing might be practical, but the focus should be on protection against the anticipated heavy rain and potential hail. Commuters should be prepared for possible delays due to the inclement weather, particularly during the afternoon peak hours.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).