Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Conditions With High Near 37°C

The National Capital Territory of Delhi is set to experience partly cloudy skies today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with a comfortable temperature of 27°C. While the mercury is expected to climb throughout the day, reaching a high of approximately 37°C in the afternoon, the overall conditions are predicted to be less extreme than the recent weather events that have swept through the region.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 69% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Partly cloudy 0% 4 km/h 02:00 27°C Mainly clear 0% 4 km/h 04:00 26°C Clear sky 1% 2 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 4% 3 km/h 08:00 31°C Clear sky 8% 2 km/h 10:00 34°C Clear sky 2% 4 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 1% 4 km/h 14:00 37°C Clear sky 4% 5 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with mild temperatures and partly cloudy conditions, offering some respite after a period of intense heat and disruptive weather, including dust storms and high winds reported in recent days. By late morning and into the afternoon, the skies are forecast to clear, leading to sunshine and a gradual increase in temperature. The humidity will remain relatively high, around 69% during the day, making the 'feels like' temperature slightly warmer, potentially reaching up to 31°C in the early hours and higher during peak sun.

Hourly forecasts indicate a gradual warming trend, starting from 27°C in the early morning and climbing to a peak of around 37°C by 2 PM. While chances of rain are minimal throughout the day, with forecasts showing 0-4% probability, the presence of scattered clouds in the morning might offer a fleeting visual break. Wind speeds are expected to be light, averaging around 4 km/h, contributing to a generally calm weather pattern for most of the day.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, especially as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Light cotton clothing will be most comfortable for navigating the day. While significant rainfall is not anticipated, carrying a light umbrella might be prudent given the unpredictable nature of Delhi's weather, especially following recent reports of thunderstorms and strong winds. Commuters can expect relatively clear road conditions, but it's always wise to check local traffic updates.

Despite the milder forecast for today, recent weather reports have highlighted significant atmospheric activity, including severe storms and high winds, underscoring the dynamic nature of the current weather patterns in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued warnings for storms, with wind speeds reaching up to 100 kmph in some instances. The current forecast suggests a period of relative calm, but vigilance is recommended.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).