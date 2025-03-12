Mahabubabad, March 12: In a shocking incident in Telangana’s Mahabubabad, a man brutally beat his wife to death after she allegedly refused to cook mutton curry. The victim, 35-year-old Maloth Kalavati, was reportedly assaulted late at night by her husband. Her mother claimed that no one was around to intervene when the fight escalated into fatal violence.

This is not the first time mutton curry has triggered violence in Telangana. In August 2024, a wedding in Nizamabad turned into a chaotic brawl over the dish. The dispute erupted when guests from the groom’s side complained about being served fewer mutton pieces. The argument quickly escalated, leading to a full-blown fight between the bride’s and groom’s families. Guests hurled plates, glasses, chairs, and even stones at each other. The wedding venue resembled a battlefield, with people dodging flying objects or retaliating with whatever they could grab. Andhra Pradesh: Man Chides Daughter-In-Law Over 'Badly Cooked' Mutton Curry, Son Kills Him.

A bystander informed the police, who arrived to control the situation. At least 10 people sustained injuries and were taken to Nizamabad government hospital. Interestingly, neither the bride’s nor the groom’s family filed a complaint; instead, a constable lodged an FIR against 17 individuals for causing public nuisance. Hyderabad: Man Chokes to Death After Piece of Chicken Gets Stuck in His Throat, Video Surfaces.

Both incidents highlight how disputes over food, particularly mutton curry, have escalated into shocking acts of violence in Telangana. While one led to the tragic murder of a woman, another turned a wedding into a war zone, raising concerns about unchecked aggression over trivial matters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).