Nagpur, April 1: Fed up with her husband's demands for porn-like activities, a 24-year-old woman from Nagpur took drastic action to expose his multiple illicit affairs. After hacking into her husband's WhatsApp account, she discovered a shocking trove of photos and videos showing women in compromising positions. The woman found that her husband, Abdul Sharique Quereshi, had been secretly recording these encounters and blackmailing the women for money and sexual favors. With this damning evidence, the wife helped a 19-year-old victim file a rape complaint, leading to Quereshi's arrest.

According to a report by The Times of India, the wife of Abdul Sharique Quereshi had initially approached the police, accusing her husband of making unnatural sex demands and forcing her into degrading activities. As her suspicions grew, she decided to investigate further, believing that her husband was exploiting other women. She hacked into his WhatsApp account and discovered a disturbing collection of photos, videos, and conversations with several women in compromising situations. Quereshi, who had been leading a double life, was using these materials to blackmail his victims for money and sexual favors. Nagpur Shocker: Woman Ends Life After Narrating Harassment and Abuse by Husband on Video Call to Parents.

The wife's discovery led her to contact multiple women who had been involved with Quereshi, though many were too afraid to come forward. However, a 19-year-old woman, who had been one of his victims, decided to file a formal complaint. The woman, a student from Bhandara, was lured into a physical relationship by Quereshi, who pretended to be a bachelor named "Sahil Sharma" and falsely promised to marry her. She revealed that he had forced her to sell a gold ring gifted by her mother for INR 30,000, which he later took from her, threatening to release explicit photos if she refused. Nagpur Shocker: Man Kills Woman After She Demands Money To Continue Affair, Claims He Had Sex With Her Corpse.

With the 19-year-old victim's support, Quereshi was arrested, and the police filed charges of rape, blackmail, and extortion against him. The investigation revealed that Quereshi had been exploiting multiple women under different identities, concealing his marital and parental status. As per the report, all the collected evidence is now being examined in detail under the supervision of higher authorities, with the case being closely monitored.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).