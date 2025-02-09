Nagpur, February 9: A 25-year-old labourer, Rohit Tekam, has been arrested for the brutal rape and murder of his woman friend in Nagpur. Tekam allegedly strangled the victim after she demanded more money to continue their extramarital affair. Shocking claims have surfaced that he engaged in sex with her corpse (necrophilia), but police believe he may be misleading the investigation.

According to forensic experts from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), there are signs of forceful penetration on the victim’s private parts. The victim, a mother of a 10-year-old girl, had been in a relationship with Tekam while working at a dhaba. She lived with her husband at the same location where Tekam was a co-worker. Chennai Shocker: Customer Kills Sex Worker After Argument Over Fee for ‘Services’, Stuffs Body in Suitcase.

Police revealed that Tekam had known the victim for two years and introduced her to alcohol. On the day of the crime, he visited her rented room and offered her liquor. When she refused his advances, Tekam became furious and smashed her head against a table, causing her to bleed and lose consciousness. He initially fled but later returned to retrieve his mobile phone, which he had left behind. Upon finding the victim still alive but unconscious, he attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he strangled her to death using a cloth. Hyderabad Shocker: Stonecutter Kills and Burns Woman’s Body After Disagreement Over Money for Sex in Medchal, Arrested.

The horrifying incident came to light when the victim’s daughter discovered her mother’s body and alerted her father, who then informed the police. Tekam was arrested and produced in court, which remanded him to police custody until February 11. Authorities continue to investigate his claims and the exact sequence of events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).