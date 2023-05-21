Mumbai, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among the masses in India and abroad is increasing day by day. Since becoming the PM of India, Prime Minister's popularity has grown double-fold not only among the people but also among world leaders. Such is PM Modi's leadership that he has once again topped the list of most popular leaders beating his US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other leaders.

As per a new survey conducted by Morning Consult, PM Narendra Modi has topped the list of most popular leaders across the globe. Interestingly, the survey also revealed that only four world leaders out of the leaders of 22 major countries have an approval rating of more than 50 per cent in their countries. Notably, the Morning Consult survey has put PM Modi at the top. As per the survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an approval rating of 78 percent. G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Proposes 10-Point Action Plan; Calls for Promoting Millets and Curbing Wastage of Food, Says 'Marginal Farmers Should Be Our Priority'.

Why Is PM Modi Most Popular Leader?

The Morning Consult survey has attributed and linked PM Narendra Modi's rise and popularity as the most popular leader to the shift in governance back in India. The survey revealed that the Narendra Modi government's inclusive, development-oriented and corruption-free governance and India's continuous growth on the world stage have contributed to PM Narendra Modi's popularity.

Besides, PM Modi has also ensured the speedy scaling of last-mile delivery of various services and schemes to the masses. Ayushman Bharat, a noble scheme launched by the Modi government was recently lauded by The Lancet. The Lancet, which is considered to be among the top health journals said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has revolutionised the health sector in India. PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Most Popular Leaders Beating US Prez Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak!.

PM Narendra Modi Leads Domestic Popularity

The Morning Consult survey also stated that PM Narendra Modi leads the list of most popular leaders when it comes to domestic popularity. He is followed by Switzerland President Alain Berset, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. While PM Modi is the most popular leader, other leaders such as US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak's popularity is said to be below 50 percent back in their homes.

As per the survey, Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni received a 49 percent approval rating followed by US President Joe Biden with a 42 percent rating. On the other hand, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau scored 39 percent votes while British PM Rishi Sunak had an approval rating of 33 percent. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which is hosting the G7 Summit 2023 had a 31 percent rating.

