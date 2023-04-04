Mumbai, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a charismatic leader. The country saw the emergence of the Modi Wave and its aftereffects. The popularity of Narendra Modi always has a lion's share in BJP's every poll victory, be it General Elections, or State Assembly. Now, the Modi Wave seems to have gone global as he topped the list of the world's most popular leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pegged the spot with an approval rating of 76 percent as per a survey by a US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult.' This is the second time PM Modi has achieved this feat. As per the rating, PM Modi's ratings trump those of other leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The poll surveyed 22 global leaders for the ratings. Narendra Modi Tops List of Most Popular Global Leaders With Highest Approval Rate of 75%; Check Full List.

List of Most Popular Leaders:

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults Modi: 76% López Obrador: 61% Albanese: 55% Meloni: 49% Lula da Silva: 49% Biden: 41% Trudeau: 39% Sánchez: 38% Scholz: 35% Sunak: 34% Macron: 22% *Updated 03/30/23https://t.co/Z31xNcDhTg pic.twitter.com/BUfFdwxEjv — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 2, 2023

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is right behind PM Modi with a 61% rating. Australian PM Anthony Albanese is in the third rank with 55% ratings and Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni is in fourth. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, US President Joe Biden, and Canada's Justin Trudeau are in fifth, sixth, and seventh rank with 49%, 41%, and 39% ratings respectively. PM Narendra Modi Is the Most Loved One of All Leaders Around the World, Says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (Watch Video).

The "Global Leader Approval" survey is based on data collected from March 22-28 this year, said the Political Intelligence research firm which collated a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. In February too, Prime Minister Modi was on the top rank of the world's most popular global leader with an approval rating of 78 percent.

