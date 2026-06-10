Nashik Latest News Today on June 10th, 2026: TCS Case, Metro Neo & Kumbh Mela Updates

Nashik, June 10: Nashik is abuzz with significant developments on June 10th, ranging from major corporate investigations to crucial infrastructure updates. The ongoing TCS case has seen new revelations and interrogations, while the city's public transport future is under review with reports of the Metro Neo project being shelved. Preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela also remain a key focus, alongside local civic issues and political movements.

Top Stories

Nashik TCS Case: New Revelations Emerge as Nida Khan's Family Interrogated

The ongoing TCS case in Nashik saw new developments on June 10th, with reports indicating that Nida Khan's family is being interrogated. A "big leader" is also reportedly under investigation for allegedly assisting suspects. This comes amidst earlier revelations by female employees regarding alleged inappropriate behavior within the office, and Nida Khan reportedly admitting to teaching Namaz to a Hindu victim. TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran had previously stated on June 9th that the company had not received a formal complaint but would take strict action if any employee was found guilty.

Nashik's Metro Neo Project Reportedly Shelved, Regular Metro Under Consideration

The much-discussed 'Tire-based Metro Neo project' for Nashik is reportedly being shelved, according to reports on June 10th. Discussions are now focusing on implementing a regular metro system in the city, similar to those in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, which would represent a significant shift in the city's public transportation plans.

2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations Underway Amidst Concerns Over Pace

Nashik is actively preparing for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with a major project on the ITI to Pimpalgaon Bahula road reportedly nearing completion as of June 10th. However, other reports on the same day indicate that overall Simhastha works are progressing slowly, potentially creating challenges for devotees.

Civic & Local Government

Two Government Officials Arrested in Separate Bribery Cases in Nashik District

On June 10th, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made two significant arrests in Nashik district. A female Talathi was reportedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 at the Satana Tehsil office for land record-related services. In a separate incident, a female forest guard was also arrested for allegedly taking a bribe to avoid action against illegal felling and transportation of babul trees.

Nashik Municipal Corporation Faces Protest Threat Over Fire Brigade Recruitment Disqualifications

A controversy has erupted regarding the Nashik Municipal Corporation's fire brigade recruitment process, with hundreds of candidates reportedly disqualified despite passing the examination. This issue, highlighted on June 10th, has led to warnings of protests from the affected candidates, who are demanding clarity and reconsideration.

Nashik's AMRUT Project Experiences Leakages Before Completion

The AMRUT project in Nashik is reportedly experiencing leakages even before its official completion, according to reports on June 10th. This issue raises concerns about the quality and effectiveness of the ongoing infrastructure development under the scheme.

Politics

Nashik MLC Election Sparks Political Tensions; BJP Leader Meets CM

The Legislative Council (MLC) election in Nashik has created a complex political situation, causing concern for BJP leader Girish Mahajan, as reported on June 10th. In a related development on the same day, Gokul Gite is expected to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss matters pertaining to the Nashik Legislative Council election.

Economy & Business

Nashik Witnesses Significant Increase in Fuel Demand

Nashik is currently experiencing a notable increase in fuel demand, according to reports on June 10th. This surge could reflect various factors, including increased economic activity or seasonal changes in transportation needs across the city.

Achievements

Utkarsha Jadhav Honored as Best Trainee Officer, Receives Revolver Trophy

Utkarsha Jadhav from Satara was recognized as the best trainee officer and received the prestigious 'Revolver' trophy, as reported on June 10th. Jadhav comes from a law enforcement background, with her father being a retired PSI and her brother serving in the Mumbai Police.

Weather & Outlook

Light Drizzle Expected in Nashik Today, Highs Near 35°C

Nashik is experiencing overcast conditions with current temperatures around 30.2°C. The forecast for June 10th indicates light drizzle, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 35°C. Residents should be prepared for humid conditions and carry umbrellas if venturing out.

Weather: Overcast — 30.2°C. Today: Light drizzle, 24°C – 35°C.

Nashik Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day's events highlight a dynamic period for Nashik, with both challenges and progress across various sectors. Residents will be watching closely for further updates on the TCS investigation, the future of the city's metro system, and the acceleration of Kumbh Mela preparations as the city moves forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).