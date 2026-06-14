Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect Warm Conditions with Light Drizzle and a High of 36°C

Thane residents can expect a warm and humid day with intermittent light drizzle as we head into Sunday, June 14, 2026. The day will begin with temperatures around 31°C, feeling closer to 35°C due to the high humidity levels, which are forecast to hover around 71%. While periods of clear skies are anticipated, especially during the afternoon, the chance of rain will gradually increase, reaching its peak mid-afternoon.

Current Weather in Thane, India — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 71% Wind Speed 12 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thane — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 31°C Light drizzle 24% 12 km/h 10:00 35°C Clear sky 28% 14 km/h 12:00 35°C Clear sky 38% 18 km/h 14:00 36°C Clear sky 53% 18 km/h 16:00 34°C Mainly clear 62% 18 km/h 18:00 31°C Light drizzle 52% 15 km/h 20:00 30°C Light drizzle 27% 12 km/h 22:00 30°C Mainly clear 12% 8 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will start with a gentle light drizzle, accompanied by a temperature of 31°C and a 24% chance of rain. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, the skies are expected to clear, but temperatures will climb to a high of 36°C by 2 PM. Despite the clearer conditions, the probability of encountering showers will rise significantly, hitting 53% at 2 PM and peaking at 62% around 4 PM, with light drizzles likely to return in the evening. Wind speeds will be moderate, around 12-18 km/h throughout the day.

For those venturing out in Thane today, it's advisable to dress in light, breathable fabrics to combat the heat and humidity. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is recommended, particularly for the afternoon hours when there's a higher likelihood of rain. Staying hydrated will be crucial to ward off any heat-related discomfort, even with the presence of cloud cover and intermittent showers. Commuters should remain aware of potentially damp conditions on roads, especially during the evening.

Looking at the hourly forecast, the temperature will remain warm, hovering between 30°C and 36°C for most of the day. Rain chances will be present from the early morning, dip slightly around mid-morning, then steadily climb to over 50% by the afternoon, before decreasing again in the evening and late night. The humidity will contribute to the 'feels like' temperature being higher than the actual air temperature.

Recent weather reports have indicated that Thane, along with neighbouring regions, has been under advisories for warm and humid weather, with expectations of monsoon showers. While today's forecast doesn't point to severe weather, the combination of heat, humidity, and sporadic rain calls for preparedness. Residents should stay tuned to local weather updates for any sudden changes as the monsoon season progresses.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).