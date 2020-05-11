National Technology Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Achievement of Indian Scientists on This Day in 1998, Lauds Uses of Technology in Fighting COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: On the occasion of National Technology Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his wishes to people of the nation. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister lauded the contribution of the scientists and remembered their groundbreaking achievements on this special day. "On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history", the Prime Minister tweeted. All You Need to Know About National Technology Day 2020.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister asserted that in the world's fight against COVID-19, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from coronavirus. He saluted people at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet", the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

In India, National Technology Day is observed on May 11 every year. The day highlights India's progress in the fields of science and technology. The National Technology Day also marks the anniversary of Pokhran Nuclear Tests (Operation Shakti) of 1998. The operation was led by former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who was then Director of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).