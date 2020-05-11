National Technology Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Reminds Indians of the Country’s Glorious Technological Strength

National Technology Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every year, the National Technology Day is observed across India on May 11. The special day highlights the country's progress and achievements in the fields of science and technology. The National Technology Day also marks the anniversary of Pokhran Nuclear Tests (Operation Shakti) of 1998. The day marks the surge in entrepreneurship spirit to develop cost effective indigenous technologies that offered solutions necessary in Indian context. The operation was led by former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who was then Director of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In a bid to acknowledge the the groundbreaking achievements by Indian scientists, engineers, as well as technicians, May 11 was declared as the National Technology Day. To mark this day, Technology Development Board (TDB) has instituted National Award to be conferred on to various individuals for their achievements in the field of technology.

National Technology Day 2020 Date and Theme

The National Technology Day in India is celebrated on May 11. The Day was coined by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a reminder of India’s technological advancement. This year there is no specific theme for National Technology 2020. In 2019, the theme was “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”. However, this year, the National Science Day was celebrated with the theme”Women in Science” on January 20.

History of National Technology Day

The Day was coined by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a reminder of India’s technological advancement. Every year since 1999, the Technology Development Board (TDB) commemorates the day by honoring technological innovations that have positively impacted the nation. Interestingly, the day also marks the flight of Hansa-3, India’s first indigenous aircraft, that was flown in Bengaluru. Hansa-2 was a two-seater plane.

Every year in India, the Technology Development Board organizes the National Technology Day celebration on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The day represents the technological development that India has achieved in the fields of science and technology.

Significance of National Technology Day

The special day celebrates groundbreaking achievements and valuable contribution of our scientists and engineers in field of science and technology. On this day, companies and individual are awarded with National Technology Awards for adopting new technologies by the president of India. The ministry of science and technology coordinate different events.

The National Technology Day recognizes and encourages great minds that have led to the achievements of Indian Innovations and Technological excellence. The day demands people of the nation to honour some of our best scientist and innovators progress in transforming science into accessible, practical goods and making lives simpler and better over the years!