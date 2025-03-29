Mumbai, March 29: A 29-year-old man, Mohammed Ansari, was arrested in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja for allegedly murdering a three-year-old girl and hiding her body inside a bag in her house. The girl had gone missing while playing outside, and her family later found her body stuffed in a rexine bag in their bathroom loft.

Ansari, a neighbor originally from Jharkhand, allegedly killed the child due to ongoing disputes between his wife and the girl’s mother over their children playing together. Police revealed that he had also lost INR 42,000 in online gaming and planned to extort money from the girl’s father after killing her. UP Horror: Man Kills His 4 Children by Slitting Throats, Hangs Self in Shahjahanpur.

Following the child’s disappearance, a kidnapping case was registered, and five police teams launched a search. However, on Wednesday night, a foul smell in the house led the family to discover the body. Police then added murder charges and arrested Ansari after identifying the rexine bag as his. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Twin Daughters by Slamming Them on Floor As He Wanted a Son, Arrested.

Ansari strangled the girl with a shoelace but failed to dispose of the body. When the family went out searching for her, he hid the body inside their house to mislead investigators. “The accused planned to demand ransom but couldn’t act due to the situation,” said DCP Prashant Mohite.

The case highlights the dark side of online gaming addiction, which has led to financial losses and, in extreme cases, crime. Police have charged Ansari with murder, and he will be presented in court. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about both digital gambling and rising neighborhood conflicts.

