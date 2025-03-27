Shahjahanpur, March 27: A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his four children by slitting their throats before hanging himself in a village under Roza police station here, an officer said on Thursday. Rajiv Kumar, a native of Manpur Chachari village, killed his three daughters -- Smriti, 12, Kirti, 9, and Pragati, 7 -- and five-year-old son Rishabh, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said. Family members said that Rajiv was undergoing treatment for his mental illness.

Rajiv slit his children's throats with a sharp weapon and hanged himself in another room of his house Wednesday night, the SP said. The carnage was discovered Thursday morning by Rajiv's father who lives in an adjacent house. "When Rajiv did not open the doors in the morning, his father climbed the roof and went inside the house through the staircase. This is how he came to know about the incident," the officer said. Sambhal Shocker: Couple in Extramarital Affair Tied Up and Beaten After Their Spouses Catch Them Red Handed In UP’s Rajpura, 4 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Prithviraj, Rajiv's father, told reporters, "The children were lying in a pool of blood in a room while in the other room Rajiv was hanging from the ceiling." Family members revealed that Rajiv had suffered a severe head injury in an accident a year ago and was undergoing treatment. The injury had caused him to become easily agitated, they said, adding the injury significantly affected his mental state. "After this he would often ask his wife when will you get the children slaughtered," Prithviraj said.

According to police, Rajiv's wife, Kranti, had left for her maternal home the previous day. Kranti confirmed her husband's deteriorating mental health. "After the accident, my husband's jaw was broken and he also had a head injury. He often used to say that 'Now we will not survive, so first we will kill the children and then we will die,'" she said. Ballia Shocker: Woman Found Hanging From Tree With Hands Tied Behind Her Back in UP, Cops Suspect Murder; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kranti also alleged that Rajiv was abusive, and had beaten her six days prior to the incident, leading her to leave for her mother's house. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Rajiv used a sandpaper to sharpen the weapon before killing his children. The weapon and sandpaper were recovered from the crime scene, police said. The village is in shock after the incident. Village head Ashok Kumar said that neighbours are arranging for the deceased's last rites. Senior police officials, including SP Dwivedi, also visited the spot.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.