Thane, June 4: A private moneylender was booked on the charge of abetment of suicide after a 39-year-old individual killed himself by hanging at his residence in Koparkhairane node of Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ravindra Shinde, blamed Mumbai-based moneylender Pratamesh Chavan for his death in a suicide note, a police official said. He hanged himself from the ceiling of his house on May 26.

"The victim stated in the suicide note that he had borrowed money from Chavan and was paying an interest of 12.5 per cent. However, Chavan started demanding an exorbitant 30 per cent interest, leading to severe mental distress," the official said. Taloja Shocker: Woman Grieving Loss of Her Newborn Smothers 4-Year-Old Daughter to Death, Dies by Suicide in Navi Mumbai.

The deceased appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take stern action against Chavan. Police booked Chavan under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 2. He has not been arrested yet.

