New Delhi, August 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the state governments to move to Supreme Court and appeal for postponement of the NEET/JEE examinations unless the situation allows students to sit for the exam. Banerjee expressed her opinion after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh echoed similar opinion during the virtual meet with CMs of 7 states with Sonia Gandhi.

Expressing her opinion at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet with CMs of 7 states, Banerjee said, "This will be my request to all state govts, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court & postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exam (JEE/NEET)." She even opined that state governments should go to the Supreme Court if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not listen to them on the issue of NEET, JEE Mains 2020 exams in September. NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

Here's what she said:

If the Prime Minister does not listen to us, then we all (States) collectively should approach the Supreme Court: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the issue of NEET, JEE Mains 2020 exams in September, at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet pic.twitter.com/q9LE92oJV7 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Echoing similar opinion, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said, "I think we should go to Prime Minister or President before approaching the Supreme Court." Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stated that state government should file a review petition on the Supreme Court's order to hold NEET and JEE exams. Even, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed a similar opinion.

Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi called for a virtual meet with CMs of 7 states to discuss the National Education Policy and conducting NEET Exams amid COVID-19. While the students continue to demand to postpone the NTA entrance exams, the agency released the hall tickets, its stand to conduct the examination on the decided date.

