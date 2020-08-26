It’s out! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today, August 26, 2020. While the students continue to demand to postpone the NTA entrance exams, the agency released the hall tickets, hinting its stand to conduct the examination on the decided date. Students can visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to download NEET UG Admit Card 2020. In this article, we will bring you quick steps and the direct link to download the hall tickets from the official website of NTA. Meanwhile, the students’ protest to postpone both NEET and JEE 2020 continue to trend on Twitter.

It has been nearly a month, since students across the nation have been pleading the government to postpone the entrance exams in view of the pandemic. They fear that they might contract COVID-19 while appearing in the entrance exams. However, NTA has repeatedly stated that it will not delay the schedule of the entrance exams any further and conduct NEET 2020 on September 13. The agency, through an official notice, has also mentioned that 99 percent of candidates will get their first choice of centre cities in the exam.

How to Download NEET UG 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in.

Click on NEET Admit Card 2020 link which is available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the necessary details.

Click on submit, and your NEET UG admit card will be downloaded.

Students can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

You can also click HERE to visit and download the admit card directly.

NTA has released the revised guidelines for both NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams. The conducting body has assured students that safety precautions will be taken in the exam centre, and strict social distancing will be followed. NTA has also increased the number of exam centres in order to meet the social distance requirements.

