Mumbai, March 8: The Union Home Ministry has demanded a detailed report from the West Bengal government by Sunday evening, March 8, following a high-profile controversy involving President Droupadi Murmu. During her visit to the Darjeeling district for the 9th International Santal Conference on Saturday, March 7, the President expressed rare public disappointment over logistical "lapses" and the absence of state leadership.

The incident has triggered a fierce political confrontation between the Centre and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration just weeks ahead of the state’s assembly elections. West Bengal: MHA Seeks Report from Mamata Banerjee Government Over Alleged Protocol Violations During President Droupadi Murmu’s Darjeeling Visit.

They Chose a Place for the Conference Where the Santal People Couldn’t Go, Says President Droupadi Murmu

#WATCH | Darjeeling, West Bengal | President Droupadi Murmu says, "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast... I don't know what went through the… pic.twitter.com/zMYyvDo0Y2 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2026

MHA Flags 'Blue Book' Violations by Mamata Banerjee-Led West Bengal Government

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has directed West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty to submit an explanation by 5:00 PM today regarding alleged violations of the "Blue Book" - the official manual governing presidential security and protocol.

The Centre is reportedly seeking clarification on several critical issues:

Reception Protocol: The absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police during the President's arrival.

Logistical Failures: Reports that a temporary washroom for the President lacked water and that the travel route was littered with garbage.

Venue Management: The eleventh-hour decision to shift the conference to a remote location.

President Droupadi Murmu Questions 'Inaccessible' Venue

The controversy was sparked by President Murmu’s own candid remarks during the event. Originally scheduled for Bidhannagar, the conference was moved to Gossainpur near Bagdogra airport. The President noted that the new location was congested and far from tribal settlements, preventing many from attending.

"I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away," the President said, adding that she felt "someone was stopping" the Santal community from uniting. In an emotional note, she referred to herself as a "daughter of Bengal" and wondered if "younger sister" Mamata Banerjee was "upset" with her. ‘Shameful and Unprecedented’: PM Narendra Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee-Led West Bengal Government for ‘Insulting Tribal President’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Government for Insulting President Droupadi Murmu

PM Narendra Modi Condemns 'Shameful' Treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the criticism on Saturday, describing the situation as "shameful and unprecedented." In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that the TMC government had "crossed all limits" and insulted the sanctity of the highest constitutional office. Other senior BJP leaders echoed these sentiments, accusing the state government of deliberately sabotaging an event meant to celebrate tribal culture.

BJP Is Disrespecting and Misusing the Highest Chair in the Country for Its Own Party Agenda, Says Mamata Banerjee

International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon’ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri. After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President’s Secretariat that the organiser appeared… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 7, 2026

Mamata Banerjee Reacts to Allegations of Protocol Lapse

Dismissing the allegations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee maintained that no protocol violations occurred during the President's visit. In a statement on X, she asserted that the reception and departure strictly followed the lineup approved by the President's Secretariat, with the Siliguri Mayor, Darjeeling District Magistrate, and Siliguri Police Commissioner in attendance. Banerjee further suggested that any logistical shortcomings likely stemmed from the private organisers' lack of preparation, rather than administrative failure, noting that the district authorities had flagged these concerns to the Secretariat in advance.

