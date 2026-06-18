NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Indian Air Force Deploys Mi-17 Helicopters to Deliver Question Papers to Chhindwara Strong Room (Watch Video)

In an unprecedented logistical operation to ensure a leak-proof examination, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter landed at the Imlikheda airstrip in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday to deliver sealed question papers for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination. Scheduled for June 21, 2026, the re-test materials are being distributed under heavy military and police escort across selected nationwide hubs to prevent tampering or leakages.

Following its landing at the Imlikheda airstrip, the confidential cargo was offloaded under the direct supervision of local administration and senior police officials. The packets containing the question papers were immediately transferred to a heavily guarded, designated strong room. Local police authorities confirmed that the transit from the airstrip to the local storage facility was conducted under continuous surveillance. Security forces have set up multi-layered cordons around the strong room, where the materials will remain locked under 24/7 armed watch until the morning of the examination. Mumbai Local Trains to Run Full Weekday Schedule on Sunday to Facilitate Travel for NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Students.

The delivery in Chhindwara is part of a broader, massive aerial operation executed by the IAF over the last four days. According to defence sources, the Air Force has flown more than 200 sorties using transport aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters to ferry confidential exam materials from secure central printing hubs to roughly 18 to 20 regional distribution centers across India. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Ministry of Education opted for military-grade logistics to eliminate ground transit vulnerabilities, specifically targeting remote or structurally isolated regions where conventional road transport poses higher security and delay risks. Similar dry runs and chopper deliveries have simultaneously been executed in states like Tamil Nadu.

This sweeping security framework follows the absolute cancellation of the initial NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3 but subsequently scrapped on May 12 due to widespread allegations of organized paper leaks and institutional compromise. To restore public and student confidence in India’s largest medical entrance gateway, the government has treated the June 21 re-test logistics with the tactical gravity of sensitive defense assets. Alongside aerial distribution, additional systemic updates have been enforced for this cycle, including keeping the designated paper setters and subject experts in complete isolation without internet or mobile access until the conclusion of the test. NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination: 16 Lakh Candidates Download Admit Cards; NTA Deploys Indian Air Force for Secure Paper Transportation Ahead of June 21 Test.

IAF Helicopters Airlift NEET UG Question Papers to Chhindwara

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Question papers for the upcoming NEET undergraduate re-examination airlifted by IAF Helicopter in Chhindwara. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pnoLbAqvL9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

The upcoming re-examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM across designated centers nationwide under the vigilance of nearly five lakh security personnel.

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