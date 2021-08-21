Noida, August 21: In a suspected case of suicide, a 14-year-old boy was found dead in Greater Noida on Thursday. The deceased is Rajat, who had left his house on August 13 after he was reprimanded by his father. His body was found in a field in Badalpur village. Police found a country-made pistol near his body and suspect it to be a case of suicide. A gunshot wound was found in his head. Noida Shocker: Minor Boys, Out for Walk With Father, Found Murdered; Accused Dad 'Missing'.

Police said Rajat's father Ombir scolded him after he had a fight with his elder sister, according to a report by Times of India. "Soon, he left the house and did not return. After waiting for hours, his parents launched a search for him and approached police when they failed to trace him," a police officer was quoted as saying. Cops suspect Rajat could have sourced the pistol from somewhere and shot himself.

"The father of the teenager works as a farmer and they have no criminal background. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and the source of the pistol will be investigated," the officer said. Cops were investigating from where the deceased got the weapon. In a separate case, a 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Greater Noida.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Sharma. He hailed from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. He was third-year student of Unitech College of Engineering. Police learned that in February five people attacked Rahul and attempted to abduct him outside the college. A case had been registered then. His family has so far not lodged a complaint. No suicide note has been found.

