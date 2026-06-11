Noida International Airport Flights Begin June 15: Check Routes, Bus Connectivity & Parking Fees

Noida International Airport (NIA) will begin commercial flight operations from June 15, 2026, with IndiGo set to operate the inaugural flight from the Jewar facility. Ahead of the launch, the airport conducted a full-scale aircraft turnaround trial under its Operational Readiness, Activation and Transition (ORAT) programme, simulating end-to-end coordination of systems, processes, and stakeholders under near-operational conditions.

Key infrastructure put through the trial included VDGS, passenger boarding bridges, ground power and pre-conditioned air, baggage and cargo handling, in-flight catering, and refuelling scenarios.

Which Airlines Will Fly From Noida International Airport?

IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express. The inaugural schedule begins with the Lucknow-to-Noida flight 6E 2278, departing at 07:05 and arriving at 08:05, with the same aircraft operating Noida to Bengaluru at 08:35. Noida Latest News Today on June 11th, 2026: Airport Nears Launch, Toll Plaza Incident & Weather Alert.

IndiGo will gradually expand to more than 16 destinations including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, Srinagar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Bareilly, and Kishangarh.

Noida International Airport - Initial 5 Routes

At launch, flight operations will connect passengers to five destinations: Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Navi Mumbai. IndiGo To Begin Operations From Noida International Airport From June 15; Check List of Destinations, Other Details.

Bus Services From Noida International Airport

Passengers will have access to multi-operator public bus connectivity at launch:

UPSRTC will run services to 15 destinations including Mathura, Vrindavan, Noida, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and Muradabad.

will run services to 15 destinations including Mathura, Vrindavan, Noida, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and Muradabad. DTC will operate electric bus services to Kashmere Gate ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT, and New Delhi Railway Station.

will operate electric bus services to Kashmere Gate ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT, and New Delhi Railway Station. Haryana Roadways will connect Faridabad, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Panipat, Ambala, and more.

will connect Faridabad, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Panipat, Ambala, and more. Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will run buses to Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani.

Private operators will also run services to Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Manali, and Shimla.

Noida International Airport Parking Charges

Passengers driving to the airport can avail parking at the following rates:

Private vehicles: INR 150 for the first 120 minutes, INR 100 per additional 60 minutes, INR 600 for a full day.

INR 150 for the first 120 minutes, INR 100 per additional 60 minutes, INR 600 for a full day. Commercial vehicles: INR 200 for the first 120 minutes, INR 100 per additional 60 minutes, INR 700 for a full day.

Authorised taxi operators and app-based cab services will also be available at the airport.

About Noida International Airport

Located at a road distance of about 72 km from Delhi's IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram, and 130 km from Agra, Noida International Airport is the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region. Phase 1 covers 1,334 hectares with a 12 million passengers per annum capacity and a single 3,900-metre CAT III-B runway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).