Noida, August 10: The Noida-Greater Noida metro has achieved new single-day ridership record -- 40,295 passengers, the highest since it started operations in January 2019, officials said. The feat was achieved on August 8, the second Monday of the month, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials said.

“On Monday, 40,295 passengers travelled on the Aqua Line. The second highest single-day ridership so far was 39,451 on September 19, 2019,” NMRC's managing director Ritu Maheshwari said.

The metro, which connects the twin towns of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, has witnessed an upward trend in ridership over the past few months. The daily average ridership in March this year was 23,266, while it was 26,162 in April, 29,089 in May, 30,366 in June and 32,202 in July, according to NMRC data.

Maheshwari said the NMRC is taking various efforts to provide better services to commuters. “Recently, the NMRC has floated an expression of interest for providing last-mile connectivity to the passengers. The last date for EoI submission is August 18,” she said.

A foot overbridge to connect the Sector 51 (Aqua Line) and Sector 52 (Blue Line) metro stations is also in the offing. “The call for tenders for the FoB between Sector-51 (NMRC) and Sector-52 (DMRC) is expected to be launched soon,” the IAS officer said.

The Aqua Line runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built for Rs 5,503 crore and opened for public in January 2019.